Kenneth Hamilton Magrath

Kenneth Hamilton Magrath, known to friends as Ken, 67, of Richmond, VA passed away on Saturday, December 15, 2018. Ken leaves behind his adoring wife, Julie Fenwick Magrath, and his loving son and daughter, Peter and Elizabeth (Lizzy) and their spouses, Nikki Bongaerts and Alex Ucci. In addition, Ken's sister, Katherine Chappell, his brother, Michael Magrath, his sister, Jane Magrath McGuire, and brother-in-law, Thomas Fenwick, will all miss him terribly also.

Ken was the oldest of four children born to Robert Hamilton Magrath and Bernadette Ford Magrath in Brooklyn, NY. His father's job took the family to Columbus and Reynoldsburg, Ohio and then on to Deerfield, IL. Ken met Julie the first hour they arrived at Ripon College in Ripon, WI and after being each other's best friends fell madly in love. With Psychology majors in hand, Ken chose the path to a PhD. in Clinical Psychology from Syracuse University, completing his post-doctorate fellowship at Cornell in New York City.

During his residence in NYC, Ken and Julie finally married eleven years after they first met. After earning their early 80's NYC survival stripes, they moved to Ridgefield and then Norwalk, CT where they raised Peter and Lizzy, the joys of both of their lives. Ken and Julie moved to Richmond, VA in 2017 to be closer to Lizzy and her husband, Alex, during his illness.

Ken was a remarkable man, an incredibly loving husband and father and friend to many. His sense of humor and storytelling was endearing and made him the life of any party. His work with grateful adolescents and their parents was his passion and pride. His family recognizes they are the blessed and honored to have had him in our lives. He made us better people.

A Celebration of Life Service and reception is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on June 1 at the Noroton Presbyterian Church, Darien, CT. Your caring gift to the will be appreciated in lieu of flowers. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary