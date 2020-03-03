|
Kristine Marie Woodhouse
Kristine Marie Woodhouse, 48, of Ridgefield, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Danbury Hospital.
Kristine was born on June 23, 1971, in Rochester, MN, the daughter of Lynda Hanley of Ridgefield and Richard Woodhouse of New York City. In 1976, Kristine moved to Ridgefield and graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1989. She completed, in 1995, an Executive Assistant Program from Katherine Gibbs School and worked in a variety of administrative positions in the area. Kristine was involved with the Farmingville PTA when her beloved sons, Dominic and Gino, attended the school and the Ridgefield Little League Baseball program when Dominic and Gino played on little league teams. During her little league years, Kristine oversaw many fundraising activities.
Working with young children brought great pleasure to Kristine as told by the smile on her face when she was with them. In the summertime Kristine swam with her sons at Great Pond and the Jersey shore, played tennis, and tried to keep up with the weeding of her large garden in the backyard. Kristine liked dogs always having at least one as a pet during her lifetime.
In addition to her parents, Kristine is survived by Richard P. Lorenzini and their sons, Dominic and Gino of Ridgefield; a sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Evan McGerald and their children Kasey, Ethan, and Riley of Ridgefield; her aunts Alice Hanley of Clear Lake, Iowa, and Mary Woodhouse Gilmore of Palm City, Florida; and cousins John, Adam, and Theresa Hanley, Amy Orlando and Amanda Higgs, Bill Woodhouse and Melissa Woodhouse, and Gregg, Stacy, and Susan Woodhouse. Kristine was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Margaret and Jim Hanley and Uncle Jim Hanley; Uncle Bill Woodhouse of Corpus Christi, Texas; and Uncle Bob Woodhouse of Mason City, Iowa.and paternal grandparents, Charlene and Chet Woodhouse all of Mason City, Iowa. Growing up, one of Kristine's favorite things in all the world to do was spend her birthday and the fourth of July in Mason City with her grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Friends and family will be received on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield with words of remembrance being offered at 3:30 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Ridgefield Little League, PO Box 287, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 5, 2020