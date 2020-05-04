Louis Alfred Badinelli
Louis A. Badinelli, age 78, died April 27, 2020 after a 6 year battle with cancer, complicated by the Covid-19 virus. Louis was born on January 8,1942 in Flushing, NY to the late Alfred and Rose Badinelli. He graduated from Queens College, earning master's degrees in both Chemistry and Math, as well as teaching there until he started his own business in Stamford in 1972.
Louis lived in Redding for the last 25 years with his beloved wife of almost 54 years. His first love was spending time with his family, especially his grandson, Nikolas. Louis and Nikolas together built an elaborate electric train layout amongst many other projects. Louis' second love was being outdoors: hiking, kayaking, fishing and bicycle riding. Louis is survived by his wife Muriel, his son Chris, his son Al, his daughter-in-law Candace, and his beloved grandson Nikolas. The memorial service to celebrate his life will be determined at a later date.To leave an online condolence, visit www.honanfh.com
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 4, 2020.