Louisa Kormendi
1958 - 2020
Louisa Gibson Kormendi
Aug 21, 1958 - July 13, 2020Louisa G Kormendi died unexpectedly, but of natural causes, at her home in Ridgefield, Connecticut on July 13, 2020, at the age of 61. She is survived by her brother, George Kormendi, cousins Katherine Kormendi, Macgill Lynde, Christopher Lynde, Anthony Lynde, and Eugenia Esselstyn. She was predeceased by her mother, Eugenia, father John, and brothers Edward and James. Louisa also leaves behind dear friends, including those from her fellowship community in Danbury CT, former Barlow School classmates, and those with whom she worked at Stop and Shop in Ridgefield, CT for many years.
A public memorial will not be held at this time. There is an online memorial at https://www. forevermissed.com/louisa-gib- son-komendi/about where family and friends can view photos and share memories.
Donations can be made in Louisa's memory to:
Fellowship Center of Danbury
https://www.danburyfellow- shipcenter.org/donate
Maritime Aquarium (Norwalk Aquarium)
https://www.maritimeaquari- um.org/donate

Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 18, 2020.
