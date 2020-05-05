Louise McDevitt
Louise S. McDevitt
Louise S. McDevitt, 89, of Ridgefield, CT. passed on to the Gates of Heaven Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after a 10 day battle with the COVID-19 Virus. Louise was born May 24, 1930 in West Roxbury, MA. A daughter to George E and Louise Moore St. Laurent
Louise leaves behind six sons; Robert, Stephen, Kevin, Paul, Thomas, and David. Louise also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Private services will held at a later date. To view full obituary please visit www.DanburyMemorial.com



Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
