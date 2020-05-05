Louise S. McDevitt
Louise S. McDevitt, 89, of Ridgefield, CT. passed on to the Gates of Heaven Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Danbury Hospital after a 10 day battle with the COVID-19 Virus. Louise was born May 24, 1930 in West Roxbury, MA. A daughter to George E and Louise Moore St. Laurent
Louise leaves behind six sons; Robert, Stephen, Kevin, Paul, Thomas, and David. Louise also leaves behind eight grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Private services will held at a later date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 5, 2020.