Louise Carney Polson

Peterson

The privilege of being daughters, sons, extended family, acquaintances, and friends of Louise Carney Polson Peterson is a novel unto itself. A remarkable woman whose adventures, creative contributions, and loving spirit welcomed all who came into her life, Louise, Mama Lou, Weezie, Gram Gram, and Great Gram, are just a few of the greetings to which she answered. However, the ones we - as her children - loved most were Mom, Mommy and Mother. Her tenacity and positive spirit provided the fertile foundation in which our seeds were planted and earnestly nurtured.

The many chapters of Louise's 92-year long life included dancing professionally, modeling, teaching, clothing and pattern design, building houses and commercial properties, hiking, sailing, writing, and starting a successful furniture, drapery, and yacht interior design business, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Louise left this earthly journey for another adventure on December 12, 2018, surrounded by loving hearts and welcoming Angels.

Her Celebration Tour begins on March 2, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Ridgefield, CT, followed by two other celebrations in North Carolina, and Florida. Her ashes will be the nourishment for a tree sapling planted on top of Mt. Olivet where her home's vista overlooks the mountain ridges that beckon her.

Louise leaves behind her legacy in her daughter, Patricia Lowe, and her son, David Polson...

…in her Grandchildren:

John Franklin, Morgan Franklin (Kaitie-wife), Jena Bymaster (Luke-husband), Erin Leff (Jeremy-husband). Sandy Love (Chris-husband), Gordon Polson, Spencer Lowe, and Asuncion Carrillo...

…in her Great-grandchildren:

Owen Bymaster, Kaleb Bymaster, Darrien Franklin, Alaina Franklin, Aubree Franklin, Austin Franklin, Nicholas Carrillo, and Elissa Carrillo, Nolan Leff , Emma Leff ...

…in Angels:

daughter - Norma (Bunny) Hendrickson, son - Donald Polson, grandson - Patrick Polson, Sandy Polson (husband) and Charles Peterson (husband)…

…and In-laws:

Jan Polson, Joannie Polson, Frank Lowe, and Bob Hendrickson.