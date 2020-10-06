Lynn Friedman
Lynn Katzman Friedman passed away peacefully on September 16, 2020, with her daughters, Andrea McRae and Jane Karathanasis, by her bedside. "Mom" was born in 1944 in Cherokee, Iowa and graduated in 1962 from DeVilbiss High School in Toledo, OH. In 1966, she graduated from the University of Cincinnati, where she met her husband, Michael Friedman, who predeceased her by 25 years. Lynn resided for many years in New Jersey and Ridgefield, CT, where she and Michael raised their girls, and she later lived in Nantucket, MA, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, before settling on Amelia Island, Florida five years ago. In addition to her daughters, left to cherish Lynn's memory are her three granddaughters, "Grammy's Girls," as she called them - Emily McRae and Mia and Kate Karathanasis; sons-in-law Jay McRae and Elliot Karathanasis; her brother and sister-in-law, Lannie and Roanne Katzman; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Peter Dewitz; sister-in-law, Paula Friedman and brother-in-law Ed Lowenstein; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Stuart Friedman and Ellen David Friedman; plus numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. We love you and miss you so much, mom.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to a charity of the donor's choice
