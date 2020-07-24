1/
Lynn Ryer
1935 - 2020
Lynn MacMurray Ryer
Lynn MacMurray Ryer passed away on June 3, 2020 at the age of 85 in her Redding, CT home.
Lover of fried oysters, Mt. Gay rum, and sitting by the water (Great Pond and Quonochontaug both), Lynn was born on March 4th, 1935. She was a Marylander by birth and moved to Ridgefield, CT with her husband, Mike Ryer in 1965. She quickly made a home for herself, working as a REALTOR and volunteering much of her time at the Lounsbury House. She was a longtime member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church and was an avid supporter of the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association.
Gatherings at the Ryer household were frequent, joyous, and would have devolved into chaos without Lynn and her trusty wooden spoon. She raised two rambunctious boys, each of whom have growing families of their own.
Memorial services will be announced once social gatherings are permitted and prudent. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to RVNAhealth: 27 Governor St., Ridgefield, CT 06877.
She is survived by her two sons Jeff Ryer and his wife Laurie of Southbury, CT, Hill Ryer and his wife, Nancy of Amherst, NH; grandchildren Taylor Ryer- Calderon and her husband, Eddy of Glastonbury, CT, Gus Ryer and his fianceé, Courtney of Ridgefield, CT, Clay Ryer and his wife Aly of Eliot, ME and Austin Ryer and his fianceé Kristina of Weston, CT. She is also survived by her four adorable great-grandchildren, Landon, Oakley, Ryer and Leo. Finally, to address rumors that she used Mike as cover for her second life as an international woman of mystery, the family would like to say [REDACTED].



Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
