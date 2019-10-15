|
Marcella (Marcie) Keating Grossack
Marcella (Marcie) Keating Grossack, 81, of Ridgefield; formerly of Bloomington, IN and Saratoga, CA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
Marcie was born in Savannah, GA on June 8, 1938; a daughter of the late James and Marcella (Harty) Keating. She attended St. Vincent's Academy and the University of Georgia. As a young mom in CA, she volunteered, played tennis, sold memberships at the Saratoga Country Club and became a real estate agent. She married Irv Grossack and moved to Bloomington where they enjoyed musical performances, attended IU games, and played bridge. Since moving to Ridgefield 2 years ago to be closer to her family, she was welcomed as a member of "counter intelligence" at the Early Bird Café. Marcie was known for her sense of humor and infectious laugh but most of all, she enjoyed her grandchildren, never missing an opportunity to cheer them on or just be in their company.
She is survived by her daughter, Marcie Maguire and her husband, Ronan as well as 6 grandchildren: Patrick, Brian, Marcie and Catherine Maguire and Danny and Kevin Cleaver. In addition, Marcie is survived by many loving nieces and nephews and her former spouse, Joseph Cleaver. Marcie was predeceased by her parents, her husband Irv Grossack, son Joseph Burton Cleaver and grandson Joseph Burton Cleaver (Joey).
Friends will be received on Saturday, October 19, 2019 from 12 Noon to 2:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A prayer service will be offered on Saturday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ann's Place or the .
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 17, 2019