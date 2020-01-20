|
|
Margaret McLaughlin
Margaret Veronica (Bermel) McLaughlin, 73, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest on January 9, 2020.
Born on October 17, 1946 in Queens, New York, Margaret was the daughter of the late John Bermel and Margaret Bermel. Margaret will be lovingly remembered by her children: Matthew, and his wife, Lisa; James, and his wife, Laura; and the grandchildren whom she adored: Abigail, Aidan, Connor, and Kailyn. Margaret will also be fondly remembered by her sisters: Katherine Cumberland, Noreen Davis and her husband, Jeff; and her brothers John Bermel and James Bermel. She will be forever remembered by her many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Margaret was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Riley Grace.
Margaret was an involved soccer and hockey mom, as she raised her sons in Ridgefield, CT. After raising her boys, she had a wonderful career as an Executive Administrator at PHH Relocation in Wilton, CT. In her golden years she moved to South Carolina where she fell in love with the charm and weather of the South. She continued to use her gifts and talents of organization and administration at Wild Dunes Resort, Isle of Palms, SC, and The Agent Owned Realty Company in Mt. Pleasant, SC. She enjoyed reading, watching nature, and keeping up on current events. She also adored her dog, Muffet. Margaret will be remembered most for her love of cooking and her family.
A Celebration of Life with family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations in honor of Margaret can be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF.org) Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online atwww.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 23, 2020