Margaret B. Sheehan
Margaret B. Sheehan, known by her many friends as Margot, died peacefully of natural causes on April 21, 2020 in her 90th year. She was born on November 13, 1930 to Edmund Barach and Mitzi (Kolisch) Barach in New York, NY. Margot grew up in New York City and RIdgefield, CT. She spent part of her youth in London, England. Margot attended Smith College in Northampton, MA, graduating in1952. She was an accomplished equestrian and worked as a trainer at various stables in North Salem, NY and RIdgefield. Margot married Robert Francis Sheehan III, a well known photographer. She last worked at Danbury Hospital in the Transportation Department. Margot was predeceased by her parents and her husband. She died at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, where she had lived for the last five years. Margot enjoyed the wonderful care and attention she received there. Services are private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020