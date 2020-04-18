|
Mario A. Battista
Mario A. Battista, 82, of Ridgefield, CT, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, April 13, 2020. He was the loving husband of Carmel Mascia Battista.
Mr. Battista was born on August 2, 1937 in Norwalk, CT; a son of the late Joseph and Alphonsina (Rizzo) Battista. He graduated from Norwalk High School in 1956 and from the University of New Haven with a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering.
Mr. Battista was a retired Staff Advisor Engineer, having worked at IBM for over 25 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Church in Ridgefield, Founders Hall and the Italian American Club. He moved with his wife and young family to Ridgefield to the home they built in 1964.
He is survived by his wife, Carmel, of 62 years, who was his high school sweetheart and the love of his life; a son, Daniel Mario Battista of Ridgefield; two daughters, Sharon McKernan and her husband, Michael of Fair Oaks, CA and Janice O'Connor and her husband, Charles, of Spencer, MA; two granddaughters, Kaitlin McKernan Villatoro and her husband, Cameron and Anna Carmel McKernan. He is also survived by two brothers, John Battista and his wife, Joan; Anthony Battista and his wife, Maureen; a sister, Susan Denney; sister-in-law, Ann Battista and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Alfred Battista.
Mario loved boating, fishing, gardening and building. He enjoyed vacationing with his family, including memorable trips throughout New England as well as Maryland, Virginia, Florida, California and Hawaii. For many years, he enjoyed spending time at a family vacation home in Lake Luzerne, NY, which he built together with his wife and his in-laws, Anthony J. Mascia and the late Ron McKeever and Marie McKeever Behling.
Mario will be remembered as a kind, loving husband, father and friend. He had a great sense of humor and was loved by all who knew him. A mass celebrating his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2020