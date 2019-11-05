|
|
Marion E. Freer
Marion E. Freer, 91, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, November 4, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late John M. Freer.
Mrs. Freer was born in Stamford, CT on November 20, 1927, a daughter of the late Charles and Christina (Bloomer) Herzog. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Freer was a retired Registered Nurse having worked in private practice as well as for the Ridgefield school system. Mrs. Freer was a devoted member of St. Mary's Church. She was active in the Adoration Chapel and the Widower's Group. She spent time as a Nurse with the RVNA and a volunteer for the Ridgefield Commission on Aging. Mrs. Freer was a member of the Ridgefield OWL's and Founders Hall.
Mrs. Freer is survived by her sons, John C. Freer and his wife, Stacey Cotter Freer and Joseph H. Freer and his wife, Marianne Johansson. She is also survived by four grandchildren, John C. Freer, Mason Freer, John T. Freer and Katherine Freer. In addition, Mrs. Freer is survived by a sister-in-law, Dorothy Freer; her nieces, Pam, Lynn, Mary Jane, Anne and Patricia and a nephew, Ed Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Friday, November 8 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ridgefield Visiting Nurse Association.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 7, 2019