Marjorie Elaine Campbell

Marjorie Elaine Campbell, 75, of Ridgefield, CT passed away peacefully on the morning of March 13, 2019, at Regional Hospice, Danbury, CT. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Gordon Campbell. Born in Brighton, CO on April 24, 1943, Marjorie was the fourth of five children to the late Benjamin and Freida Butz. In addition to her husband and parents, she joins her siblings Dorothy Gettman and Kenneth Butz who predeceased her.

A graduate of the University of Colorado, Marjorie was an educator in the Denver, CO public school system before beginning a career as a flight attendant with Trans World Airlines. It was there she met her husband Richard, ultimately returning to the classroom after the birth of their children. The family spent time in both California and Connecticut over the years. She was always a Colorado girl at heart and remained a loyal Buffaloes and Broncos fan wherever she called home. But that little town in Colorado couldn't keep her. The travel bug from her years with TWA never left and she traveled all over the world, always seeking out far off and unique destinations. Even in her later years she was still making trips to places like Turkey, India, Iran and most recently Morocco. She saw her penchant for travel and her unwavering faith blend with mission trips to Haiti and Cuba. Marjorie will be remembered for her strength, independence, class and her love of life and the family and friends she held so dear.

Marjorie is survived by her children, Scott Campbell of Fairfield, CT and Todd Campbell of Los Angeles, CA. She is also survived by her grandson, Cole Campbell of Fairfield, CT. In addition to her children and grandson, she is survived by her brother Richard Butz of Brighton, CO and Sandy Hammett of Palm Desert, CA along with nine nieces and one nephew.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at St. Andrew's Lutheran Church; 6 Ivy Hill Road, Ridgefield on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., with a reception to follow. Marjorie will be interred alongside her husband Richard at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, DC at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Marjorie's memory may be made to the following organizations: - michaeljfox.org, The Foundation for Women's Cancer - foundationforwomenscancer.org, or Regional Hospice and Palliative Care - regionalhospicect.org. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary