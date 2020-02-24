|
Martin George Shoults
Martin George Shoults, born on September 12, 1937, passed away on February 16th, 2020, a resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut. Martin is remembered as a devoted husband, father and grandfather and he will be deeply missed by those he left behind. Martin is survived by his brother, Antony of London, England, his son Nicholas of Jacksonville, Florida, his daughter Tamsin of Ridgefield Connecticut and his 4 grandchildren, Stephanie, Samantha, Hector and Abby. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Liz, 6 years ago, and his eldest daughter Cathy 10 years ago. Martin was a graduate of the Oundle School, England, and shortly thereafter ventured to the United States to attend the University of Southern California. On the crossing he met his future wife Liz who was returning to America after studying in Southern France. They returned to England and married, but then relocated to the United States in 1968, where they subsequently settled in Redding, Connecticut, and where they raised their family over the next 17 years. During this time Martin built a successful career, beginning in the marketing department of Continental Can Company, rising to General Manager and then to President of a division of Schmalbach-Lubeca. In 1988, they relocated to Europe and lived variously in Amsterdam, Laren, Brussels and Dusseldorf. For several years, they owned an apartment in the old part of town in Beaune, France where they honed their skills as connoisseurs of Burgundies. In 1997, they sold their home in Redding, Connecticut and moved to Naples, Florida where they remained until Liz was diagnosed with cancer at which time they decided to move back to the northeast for treatment. They purchased a home in Prospect Woods, Ridgefield, Connecticut, and Martin shortly thereafter volunteered to serve on the Board, eventually becoming President. He continued to be an avid reader of European and U.S. history, a role model for his grandchildren, and a dear friend to many in the community.
A funeral service was held on February 23rd at Christ Episcopal Church, 184 Cross Highway, Redding, Connecticut at 1:00 p.m. Martin will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation payable to "The Parade Path" in memory of Martin Shoults, and mail same to: Parade Path, c/o Ellen Visnyei, P.O. Box 1028, 100 Hill Road, Redding, CT 06875. To offer online condolences, please visit:
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 27, 2020