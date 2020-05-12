Mary Belle Frattini
Mary Belle (McGlynn) Frattini age 93 died on May 3, 2020 from natural causes. She was predeceased by her ex-husband Arthur Frattini Sr., a sister, Ann Principi, and brothers, Jack, Robert & Francis McGlynn. She is survived by her children Donna, Arthur, Peter & wife Susan, Salli & husband Rob Hess, Susan & husband Lenny Levitt, 10 grandchildren & six great-grandchildren.
Mary Belle was born in Ridgefield, CT. the daughter of Agnes and Edward McGlynn. She was a faithful Roman Catholic and great granddaughter of Thomas McGlynn, one of the original founders of St. Mary's Church. She spent her career as a health care provider serving as an LPN at Mt. Kisco and Norwalk Hospitals. She then became Dr. Sheehan's head Pediatrics nurse in Ridgefield for many years. She finished her career as the Director of Health at The Country House in Yorktown Heights, NY.
The family extend thanks to the staff at Laurel Ridge Health who assisted with her care.
A memorial service at St. Marys Parish will be held on a future date.

Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 12, 2020.
