Mary (Amorese) Blasi

Mary (Amorese) Blasi Obituary
Mary (Amorese) Blasi
Mary (Amorese) Blasi, 94, of Ridgefield, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was the loving wife of the late William R. Blasi.
Mrs. Blasi was born in New York City on September 7, 1925; a daughter of the late Leonard and Madeline (Pinto) Amorese. A resident of Ridgefield since 1988, Mrs. Blasi previously resided in Centereach, Long Island. She was a member of St. Mary's Church of Ridgefield.
Mrs. Blasi is survived by her son, William Blasi; her daughter, Elizabeth Buckley and her husband, Robert as well as five grandchildren, four great grandchildren and a sister, Jeanne Nestor. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Blasi was predeceased by a son, Leonard.
Friends will be received on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. The wake vigil prayer service will be offered at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday afternoon at the funeral home. Interment will take place on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Calverton National Cemetery.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 5, 2020
