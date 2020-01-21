|
|
Mary Catherine Barkal
Mary Barkal of Bethlehem, Connecticut passed away peacefully on January 1, 2020 after many years living with Alzhiemer's dementia. Mary had been a resident of Ridgefield, Connecticut from 1968 until 2000 when she moved to Bethlehem to be near her children's families. Born on July 3, 1933 in Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Catherine Hawkins was the oldest in a family of three girls. Mary was raised and educated in Louisville until she received her Master's degree in education from the University of Louisville in 1954.
After teaching for three years in the Louisville area, Mary ventured to Europe where she resided in Paris, France studying French and finally, took a teaching job with the U.S. Department of Defense, to settle in Hahn, Germany teaching elementary school on the Hahn Air Force Base. There she met her husband John Barkal, an air force pilot, in a local German class. They married in 1959 and shortly after had two children, Lauren Ann and John Coleman. In 1963 they returned to the U.S. when John was stationed at Griffiss Air Force Base in Rome, New York where she gave birth to Leigh Kathryn and Thomas Robert.
Later, when John left the air force and took a job with TWA, they moved to Kansas City, Kansas and eventually to Ridgefield where they raised their family. Mary Barkal will be remembered as a beloved kindergarten teacher who welcomed many Ridgefield children as they began their school years. Mary taught kindergarten at Ridgebury Elementary School, Farmingville Elementary School and finally, Veterans Park Elementary School where she worked until she retired in 1998.
A most devoted "Granny", Mary then spent time with her own nine grandchildren, including Megan Leigh Andrews of Denver, Colorado, Colin James Andrews of Mexico City, Maxwell
Michael Kachur and his wife Joslyn Kachur of Lowell, MA, Thomas Alexander Barkal of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jackson John Kachur of Bethlehem, CT, Dylan Donald Kachur of Bethlehem, CT, Holly Noel Barkal of New Milford, CT, John Coleman Barkal of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and Evan Thomas Kachur of Bethlehem, CT. During her retirement years, Mary spent time traveling with grandchildren and touring the special places she loved in northern New Mexico with John, her husband of 60 years. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date to be determined by the family.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 23, 2020