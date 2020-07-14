Mary E. Dailey

Mary E. Dailey, 100, peacefully passed away on Monday, June 29, 2020 at home in Urbana, Illinois. She was born in Chicago in the spring of 1920 and was raised in Oak Park, Illinois where she married Joseph Dailey in 1951. They were married for 51 years before he passed away in 2002. Together they raised 5 children. She had 10 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews that were very special to her. Mary earned a library science degree from Dominican University and held elementary teaching certificates in Illinois and Connecticut. Mary was head of the reference department for the Kankakee Library, and taught third grade at St. Teresa Grade School. In 1979 the couple moved to Ridgefield, Connecticut where she was research editor for Grolier Encyclopedia. Mary was active in the community as a member of St. Mary's Parish, she supported the Ridgefield Symphony Orchestra, the Ridgefield Arts Council, and was on the Boards of the Ridgefield Historical Society, the AAUW, and Friends of the Ridgefield Library. In 2004 Mary returned to Illinois to be near family in Urbana where she was a member of St. Patrick's Church, the AAUW, and Krannert Art Museum Council. Burial will be in Ridgefield Connecticut and there will be a future celebration of life with family. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, contributions may be made in Mary's honor to Eastern Illinois Foodbank or Krannert Art Museum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store