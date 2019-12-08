|
Mary G. La Forge
Mary Green La Forge, 74, of Lyme, CT passed away peacefully Saturday, December 7, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 19, 1945, in Hartford, CT and was the daughter of Adolph and Roslyn Green. Mary leaves behind her beloved husband of over 50 years Elwood L. La Forge Jr. of Lyme, CT, daughter and son-in-law, Stacey La Forge and Gerald Gross of New Providence, NJ, daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Ken Sked Jr. of Old Lyme, CT and her two grandchildren Emma and Mara Sked of Old Lyme, CT, who she absolutely adored. She also leaves her sister and brother-in-law Janet and Arthur Harris and nieces Jaime Harris and Laura Kofman.
Mary was a nationally acclaimed artist. Her watercolor and oil paintings are featured in galleries and collections throughout the country. Her art has also been shown at multiple museums including the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Mary was an art instructor for over 40 years, most recently teaching in the Southeastern CT Region.
Mary will always be remembered for her kindness towards others and her love of Tibetan Terriers and all things Christmas.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1 PM at 8 Mile River Cemetery, Mount Archer Rd., Lyme, CT 06371. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes, directions, and more information.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 12, 2019