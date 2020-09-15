Mary Gelfman

Mary H. Gelfman

April 3, 1935 - Sept. 5, 2020 Born in 1935 to Joseph and Emily Hughes Boyce in Cambridge, MA, Mary was the eldest of five sisters. Mary attended Swarthmore college, graduating in 1957. During a summer class at University of Wisconsin in 1956, at the student union, overlooking the lake, an awkward young medical student asked if he could take the empty seat at her table. She let Nelson have the seat and they were married in 1958.

Mary taught math while completing an MA degree at Teachers College, Columbia University. The family moved to Ridgefield in 1964 and Mary became involved with the League of Women Voters and local education issues. She was elected to the School Board in 1969, serving for eleven years, including two as chair. Her interest in issues of education law led her to UConn School of Law starting at age 40. Her first job as an attorney was with the Connecticut Department of Education running the special education mediation system. She left for private practice and to work as an education hearing officer (judge) in Connecticut and other states. She lectured around the country on special education and school nursing law. She was coauthor of Education Records: A Manual (1997) and co-editor of Legal Issues in School Health Services (2000).

She was a member of the Ridgefield Garden Club, the Great Pond Club, and the Ausable Club in St. Huberts, New York. She loved the Adirondacks, particularly the High Peaks region where she hiked with her father, children, and grandchildren. She was the first recognized hiker of the year by the Adirondack Trail Improvement Society despite the fact that she never learned to swim. In addition to her academic and civic accomplishments, Mary was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She had an excellent sense of humor, and a sense of honor and fairness befitting the judge that she became.

Mary is survived by her children, Celia Gelfman (Tom Sgouros), Kay Gelfman (Roger Thornhill), David Gelfman (Claire Gladstone); four grandchildren, Timi and Lydia Sgouros, Octavia Gelfman, and Zane Gelfman; sisters Emmy White (Tom), Fran Swann (Ron), sister-in-law Jane Gelfman, and a supportive and loving extended family. Mary was predeceased by her husband Nelson and two sisters: Liz DePiero and Kathy Morse.

No memorial is planned at this time. In lieu of flowers please consider becoming an organ donor, donating blood, or contributing to the Adirondack Trail Improvement Society, P.O. Box 565, Keene Valley, NY 12943.



