Maurice Edwin Prauner

Maurie Prauner, age 74, fell asleep in death after a five-year struggle with heart disease on May 23, 2019 at his home in Ridgefield Connecticut. Carrie, his wife of 50 years, son Matthew and wife Colette, along with daughter Jenna Palacio and husband René, enjoyed making so many good memories with him over the years. All were there at his bedside to comfort him the last week of his life, taking turns holding his hand, talking to him and treasuring every smile.

Maurie was born on September 19, 1944 in Fremont Nebraska. He was predeceased by his parents, Edwin and Vera Prauner, sister Phyllis Prauner Wagner, and brother John. Maurie is survived by brother Mark, and wife Nancy of Omaha, Nebraska along with 23 nieces and nephews.

Maurie graduated from Fremont senior high school and Midland College in Fremont, NE. He played football, basketball, and track and is in the athletic hall of fame of both schools. After graduating from Midland, he received a rotary scholarship and studied for a year at Melbourne University in Australia. While in Melbourne, he enjoyed being on a rowing crew. After returning from Australia, Maurie taught math for one semester at Omaha Benson high school, and then began his 37 year career working for IBM in Omaha, Minneapolis, Green Bay, and New York. Maurie became one of Jehovah's Witnesses in 2001. He loved to teach the Bible to anyone interested. As part of the congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses in Lewisboro, NY, he really enjoyed using his carpentry skills to help build, repair, and remodel Kingdom Halls in the New York and Connecticut area. He also enjoyed gardening. Maurie loved helping people in any way he could…He was generous, kind, loyal, and humble. He loved his family, and rejoiced to see them using their lives in various forms of our full-time volunteer work. He also loved his Lewisboro "family" and completely appreciated their love and support. When Maurie's health made it difficult for him to travel, his brother, Mark would come several times a year from Omaha to visit him and Maurie really loved it…So encouraging and fun for us all.

A memorial service for Maurie will be held Sunday, June 2, at 4:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 233 Smith Ridge Road (Rte 123) in South Salem, NY. In lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions may go towards the worldwide work of Jehovahs Witnesses via JW.org. Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 27, 2019