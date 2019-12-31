|
|
Max Dean Caldwell
Max Dean Caldwell, 77, of Ridgefield, passed away at home peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Frances (Mertz) Caldwell.
Max was born on April 2, 1942, in Creston, Iowa; a son of the late Kenneth and Helen (Denton) Caldwell. He graduated from the US Naval Academy in 1964 and served several tours of duty in Vietnam including one year commanding a swift boat. Upon returning to the United States, he completed his Master's Degree at the University of California at Berkley in 1970.
Max held various executive positions in the United States and Mexico for Union Carbide. After leaving Union Carbide, he was President of the US operations of Endless Holdings, a British company. The last 10 years of his career he worked for Thermo Electron, managing manufacturing plants in Terryville, Connecticut, and Cincinnati, Ohio
A resident of Ridgefield since 1981, Max was a volunteer for Ridgefield Pop Warner Football, the Ridgefield Little League, and was Chairman of the Water Pollution Control Authority for many years. Max was well known as the "Chief all-around Fixer" for Founders Hall where he was on their Board and for Lounsbury House where he was an Incorporator.
Max is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fran and their children: Mike Caldwell and his wife, Janet; John Caldwell and his wife, Suzette; his sister Donna Rusk and her husband, Hal and sister Jane Hoover and her husband, Jerry. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Ken, Ryan, Jackson, Dylan and Tyler and two nieces, Jennifer and Amber.
A memorial service will take place at a date and time to be announced. Max will be interred at the Columbarium at the U.S. Naval Academy, Annapolis, Maryland.
Published in The Ridgefield Press from Jan. 5 to Jan. 9, 2020