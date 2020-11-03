Michael Joseph Dalton
Michael Joseph Dalton of Ridgefield, Connecticut passed away on October 28, 2020 at the age of 93. Michael was born on August 9, 1927 to William Francis Dalton and Catherine Doyle in Rathfarnum, Dublin in the Republic of Ireland. There he was raised with siblings Kathleen, Mary, William (Liam), Nicholas, and Monica (Mona) who have all preceded him in death and were there to welcome him to his heavenly home. Michael studied at the University College Dublin, where he received his degree in Engineering. He married the love of his life, Vivienne Mary Dolan, on June 27, 1951 in Dublin where they were blessed with four beautiful children June Mary (Peter Brown), Sylvia Mary (Chris Walsh), Derek Louis (Karen Johannes Dalton) and Mary Louise (James O'Rourke).
Michael worked for several years in Ireland and Belgium before following his brother, Liam, to the United States on St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 1960. In the early 1970's Michael struck out on his own with the firm, Michael Dalton Associates, a highly successful engineering consulting firm in White Plains. Michael worked into his eighties until gradually winding the firm down to enjoy retirement in Ridgefield, Connecticut with his lovely wife, Vivienne, who passed away in 2014.
Michael, better known as Grumps, was surrounded by 15 grandchildren (Campbell, Kristyn, Tara, Kellyann, Kyle, Cara, Brendan, Dillon, Aileen, Conor Seamus, Meghan, Colleen, Kerry, Kevin, ) and 22 great-grandchildren (Felicity, Pete, Hannah, Jack, Maddie, Christopher, Harry, Reagan, Ryan, Marco, Dominic, Leo, Matteo, Nóra, Charlie, Hope, Sinéad, Johnny, Abigail, Grace, Emme and Rashi) who all visited their Grumps to show their love during his final days.
The obituary of a fine man like Michael Dalton will never do him justice if it doesn't mention his spiritual side. Upon arriving in New York in 1960 he immediately looked for a church in which to give thanks for his safe arrival and blessings on the next step on his life's journey. He stopped in White Plains, New York at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. Michael and his family settled in White Plains, and lived there for almost 40 years. Regardless of where he lived and worshiped, whether St. Bernard's in White Plains, Our Lady of Fatima in Scarsdale, or St. Mary in Ridgefield, there was never a more prayerful man than Grumps or a greater example of how we are called to conduct our lives. He epitomized the expression, "Preach the gospel, when necessary use words." Although Grumps is gone he will remain a constant presence and inspiration to his family and friends; that is his legacy.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Michael be sent to Saint Joseph Parenting Center, Yerwood Center, 90 Fairfield Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, www.sjpcenter.org
or CDH International for Congenital Diaphragmatic Hernia Awareness in Children www.cdhi.org
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.