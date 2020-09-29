Michael Hans Mueller
Michael Hans Mueller passed away on September 26, 2020, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer in Danbury, CT, surrounded by his beloved wife and children.
An avid pilot, accomplished jazz bassist, and a history buff who enjoyed talking politics, Michael had the gift of drawing people together. His family, colleagues, and friends treasured his humor, warmth, and keen intelligence; all who met him basked in his circle of warmth. He not only brought life to the party, he brought the music.
Michael picked up the bass as a teenager and never put it down. In the early 1970s, he played in jazz clubs in Madison, Wisconsin, and New Haven, Connecticut. In 1977, he debuted on the stage of Carnegie Hall, playing bass under the baton of Krystof Penderecki. More recently, Michael enjoyed the sheer pleasure of playing a wide variety of music with fellow musicians.
At the time of his death, Michael was the Vice President of Sales for Lawo NA. His 35-year career in network audio and video control took him around the globe .When not traveling, he could be found exploring the Ridgefield trails with his black lab, Georgie.
Born on July 31,1954 in Montreal, Canada, Michael was the son of the late Otto-Werner Mueller, a professor of conducting, and the late Margarethe Mueller (née Burchert), an opera singer and voice teacher. In 1967, the Mueller family moved to Madison, Wisconsin, where Michael graduated from West High School and attended the University of Wisconsin - Madison.
Michael is survived by his wife of 35 years, Elizabeth Mueller (née Jones); his children, Christina Mueller of Baltimore and Peter Mueller of Toronto; his brothers, Bernie Mueller (Melanie) of Guttenburg, New Jersey, and Peter Mueller (Rachel) of San Diego; and a niece, Sophie Mueller of Vancouver, B.C.
A celebration of Michael's life is planned for a future date.
For those wishing to honor Michael's memory, the family requests that you kindly consider making donations to The Elm Shakespeare Company, PO Box 206029, New Haven, CT 06520, or by visiting the website: https://www.elmshakespeare.org/donate