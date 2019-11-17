|
|
Mona Rita Senner
Mona Rita Senner, 91, of Danbury, longtime resident of Ridgefield, passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019. She was the loving wife of Charles R. Senner.
Mrs. Mona Senner was born on July 20, 1928 in Brooklyn, NY; a daughter of the late Peter and Dorothy (Corcoran) O'Brien. Mona was raised in Greenpoint, NY and graduated from Lady Cliff College, New York. Mona and Charles were married in New York in 1952. In 1956, Mona and Charles moved to Tokyo, Japan where they lived for 14 years, before moving to New Canaan where they raised their 7 children. They were residents of Ridgefield from 1986 to 2017 where Mona was a member of St. Mary's Church.
Mrs. Senner is survived by her husband, Charles R. Senner and their 7 children: Charles J. Senner and his wife, Gail; Mary Claire Murphy and her husband, William; Margaret M. Hill and her husband, Don; John J. Senner and his wife, Fay; Anne M. Senner and her husband, Dave Street; Elizabeth M. Senner and Christopher J. Senner and his wife, Noreen. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Jackie, Hilary, Brianne, Claire, Ryan, Chad, Stephen, Aiden, Elsa, Peter, Matthew, Joseph, Daniel and Tyler as well as 3 great-grandchildren: Connor, Maggie Mo and Keira.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Senner was predeceased by a son, Peter Myles Senner and a brother, Peter R. O'Brien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. Interment will be private; there will be no calling hours.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 21, 2019