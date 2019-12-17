|
Nancy C. Parent
Nancy (Clark) Parent, 87, of Ridgefield, died on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Laurel Ridge Health Care Center, Ridgefield.
Mrs. Parent was born in Ridgefield, October 31, 1932, the daughter of Thomas W. and Ann Neil (Hancock) Clark. She attended Ridgefield schools and graduated from Ridgefield High School.
A lifelong Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Parent was a retired store clerk first with the former First National Store of Ridgefield and retired from the Stop and Shop Store of Ridgefield. A former volunteer with the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army, Mrs. Parent was a member of St. Mary Parish.
Surviving Mrs. Parent are two daughters, Linda Parent of Danbury and Diane Minck and her husband Charles of New Milford.
Funeral services were private and at the direction of the family.
Contributions in Mrs. Parent's memory may be made to the Salvation Army or to one's own favorite charity.
Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield was in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 19, 2019