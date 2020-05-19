Nancy M. MontanariNancy (Marshall) Montanari, 85, of Ridgefield passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 17, 2020 in the home that she and her husband built and raised their five children. She was the loving wife of Andrew J. Montanari, Sr. for 65 years.Nancy was born in Mt. Kisco, New York on March 9, 1935, daughter of the late Stewart and Viola (Bouton) Marshall. She grew up in Pound Ridge, New York.Nancy cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren making wonderful memories with all. She also loved spending time at her homes in Chatham, Massachusetts and Daytona Beach, Florida.Nancy is survived by her husband, Andy, and her children, Kim and Chip Dean, Southbury, CT; Andy and Amy Montanari, Jr., Ridgefield CT; Jay and Christina Montanari, Ridgefield, CT; Lisa and Tom Earley, Orange, CT; and Lee Montanari, Southbury, CT; and her 17 beloved grandchildren, Kelly, Kyle, Kasey Dean; Shaena Montanari; Ricky, Michael, Steven Montanari, Sara Hughes; Meghan, Kevin, Shannon, Caitlin, Erin, Brian, Cristin Earley; Teresa and Chance Montanari.Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation of your choice.Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield is in charge of arrangements.