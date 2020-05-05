Norma Jean Keller
Norma Jean Keller of Redding, CT, passed away April 28, 2020 from complications related to COVID -19. Prior to moving to Connecticut nearly a decade ago, Jean (to her friends) lived in Nesconset, N.Y., for over 45 years. She loved the ocean, swimming, reading, creating the perfect Christmas stocking and eating a good cheeseburger. She left a legacy of pottery in the form of Christmas trees, flower pots, snowmen and candle holders that are cherished by her family. Jean was well known for her holiday cookies, knitted blankets and handwritten cards but most of all her kind and gentle heart.
Jean loved her family dearly, especially her husband Ralph James Keller, who predeceased her on September 17, 2007. She was born in Donora, PA, to Robert and Sara Lee. Jean is survived by her five children: Erik, Lisa, Craig, Kristin and Kurt; grandchildren Kathryn, Sarah, James and John; and great-grandchildren Charlotte and Charles. She was predeceased by her brothers Donald and Jack Lee, as well as her sister Nancy. Services will be private. Donations in her name may be made to The American Red Cross, The American Cancer Society, or a charity of your choice.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on May 5, 2020.