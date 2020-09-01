Orlando Pola

Orlando "Lonnie" Pola
Orlando "Lonnie" Pola, 72, of Ridgefield. passed away on July 1, 2020. Lonnie grew up in Litchfield and graduated high school at Marianapolis Prepatory School in Thompson, CT and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh In 1969.
He was nicknamed by his friends, "Dick Clark", "movie star" and "most interesting man in the world" for his ageless good looks, sharp dress, witty humor and once in a lifetime experiences. Lonnie saw the Beatles at Shea Stadium in 1965 and Elvis Presley in Hawaii in 1973.
Lonnie was a devoted husband to his wife of 33 years Wendy Banks Pola and a wonderful father to his daughter Nina. He was a "horse show dad", always ringside to support and encourage his daughter's equestrian career. He loved his extended family and his many lifelong friends. He was a resident of Ridgefield for the past 36 years.
Lonnie was a collector of cars, motorcycles and vintage toys. He enjoyed taking his daughter to "cruise nights", sharing with her his knowledge and passion for automobiles. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an expert skier, loved riding his motorcycle, working out at the gym and Rock and Roll music.
After retiring from the family business, Lonnie enjoyed golfing at the club and walking his beloved dog, Major. He was kind to animals big and small and to every person he met.
Lonnie was predeceased by his parents, Orlando M. Pola Sr., Lena Murelli and sister Valerie Pola.
The family would like to thank the Cardiac Doctors and the Nursing staff in the Critical Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.
A Celebration of Lonnie's Life will take place at a later date when all can safely attend.
Contributions in Lonnie's memory can be made to ROAR, www.roar-ridgefield.org
or The American Heart Association
, www.heart.org
.