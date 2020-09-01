1/1
Orlando Pola
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Orlando's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Orlando "Lonnie" Pola
Orlando "Lonnie" Pola, 72, of Ridgefield. passed away on July 1, 2020. Lonnie grew up in Litchfield and graduated high school at Marianapolis Prepatory School in Thompson, CT and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Pittsburgh In 1969.
He was nicknamed by his friends, "Dick Clark", "movie star" and "most interesting man in the world" for his ageless good looks, sharp dress, witty humor and once in a lifetime experiences. Lonnie saw the Beatles at Shea Stadium in 1965 and Elvis Presley in Hawaii in 1973.
Lonnie was a devoted husband to his wife of 33 years Wendy Banks Pola and a wonderful father to his daughter Nina. He was a "horse show dad", always ringside to support and encourage his daughter's equestrian career. He loved his extended family and his many lifelong friends. He was a resident of Ridgefield for the past 36 years.
Lonnie was a collector of cars, motorcycles and vintage toys. He enjoyed taking his daughter to "cruise nights", sharing with her his knowledge and passion for automobiles. He enjoyed the outdoors, was an expert skier, loved riding his motorcycle, working out at the gym and Rock and Roll music.
After retiring from the family business, Lonnie enjoyed golfing at the club and walking his beloved dog, Major. He was kind to animals big and small and to every person he met.
Lonnie was predeceased by his parents, Orlando M. Pola Sr., Lena Murelli and sister Valerie Pola.
The family would like to thank the Cardiac Doctors and the Nursing staff in the Critical Care Unit at Danbury Hospital.
A Celebration of Lonnie's Life will take place at a later date when all can safely attend.
Contributions in Lonnie's memory can be made to ROAR, www.roar-ridgefield.org or The American Heart Association, www.heart.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 1, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved