The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Morganti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela Morganti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela Morganti Obituary
Pamela F. Morganti
Pamela F. Morganti, 84, of Ridgefield, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019. She was the loving wife of the late Robert J. Morganti. Mrs. Morganti was born in England on July 25, 1935, a daughter of the late Martha (Shaw) and F. Leslie Watson. She was predeceased by her two brothers Peter and Nigel Watson. Pamela lived in England and came to the United States when she was 13 years old. She graduated from Danbury High School and UCONN.
She had a great passion for for ballet, cooking, swimming and a love for her dogs. Pamela was very generous and donated to many charities within the community. Mrs. Morganti is survived by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -