Pamela Pond Schuster
On November 20, 2019, Pamela Pond Schuster or "Pamo" as she preferred to be called, of Ridgefield, passed away surrounded by friends and family. She was the loving wife of the late Herman L. Schuster, who passed away in March.
Mrs. Schuster was born on September 6, 1941 in Newton, MA, the daughter of the late William and Polly (Kittridge) Pond. A longtime Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Schuster graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1959. Most people in town will remember Pamo and her vibrant personality from her work in retail sales at Chambers Army Navy or The Men's Factory Outlet.
Mrs. Schuster was an avid reader and loved spending time at the beaches of the Caribbean and North Shore of Boston.
Mrs. Schuster is survived by her children: Russell Schuster and his wife, Tara, Sonia Ippoliti and her husband, Michael and Andrea Rowan and her husband, Peter Millar. Mrs. Schuster is also survived by 7 grandchildren: Alexandra, Isabel, Caroline, Ava, Peter Bridger, Sean and Colin as well as a brother in law, George Schuster and his wife, Sylvia.
A celebration of Pamo's life will take place on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at The Ancient Mariner restaurant in Ridgefield. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 5, 2019