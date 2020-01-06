|
Pasquale J. Sciarratta
Pasquale J. Sciarratta, 93, of Ridgefield, husband of Antoinette (Angeleri) Sciarratta, died on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Danbury Hospital. Mr. Sciarratta was born in Brooklyn, NY, the son of Luigi and Calogera (Riccatone) Sciarratta. He attended New York schools and graduated from City College of New York where he attained his Bachelor of Science degree.
He was a retired technical writer for the Grumman Aerospace Company, working on the electronic designs for the Gulfstream, EA6A and EA6B jets as well as the Lunar Excursion Module.
A resident of Ridgefield for the past eleven years coming from Middle Village, Queens, New York, Mr. Sciarratta was a distinguished member of the Marquette Council, Knights of Columbus of Ridgefield and St. Mary's Church where he served as an usher. Pasquale received Lifetime Membership Recognition as a member of Council 2655, in Middle Village, in 1996.
In addition to his wife, Antoinette of 71 years, Mr. Sciarratta is survived by a son, Patrick L. Sciarratta of Ridgefield, a daughter, Linda Ravert of Bethel, five grandchildren, Gregory (Roxann) Artim, Bryan (Chelsea) Artim, Matthew Ravert, Michael Ravert and Lauren Ravert; 2 great-grandchildren, Sariah and Ohana Artim and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Mr. Sciarratta was predeceased by a daughter, Annette M. Artim and three sisters, Millie, Connie and Jennie.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, January 20, 2020 at 10:15 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Burial will take place in St. Charles Cemetery, Farmingdale, L.I., NY. The family will receive friends in the Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah St., Ridgefield on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Contributions in Mr. Sciarratta's memory may be made to the Marquette Council #245 Knights of Columbus, St. Mary Parish, 55 Catoonah St., Ridgefield, CT 06877, or to in his name.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 9, 2020