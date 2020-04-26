|
|
Kenneth S. Olshan &
Patricia E. Olshan
Kenneth S. Olshan passed away at his home in Redding, he was 87. His wife of 65 years, Paticia E. Olshan died three days later, also at their home, she was 84. Both died from complications related to COVID-19. Mr. and Mrs. Olshan had been residents of Redding since 1986.
Mr. Olshan, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Wells, Rich, Greene Advertising, oversaw the development of many iconic campaigns, including "Flick My Bic" (Bic Lighters), "Plop Plop Fizz Fizz" (Alka-Seltzer) and perhaps the longest living one, "I Love New York", which is still being used today. He graduated from Indiana University in 1954.
Mr. Olshan served on the boards of the Westport Public Library, the Mark Twain Library and Temple B'Nai Chaim.
In addition to raising their three children, Mrs. Olshan, or Patsy as she was known, graduated from Sarah Lawrence College in 1984 and worked as an oral historian for several years. She sat on charitable boards including the Babies Heart Fund Annual Gala.
Mr. Olshan had a great sense of humor, an adventurous spirit and an insatiable intellectual curiosity that burned bright until the end. Patsy was known for her charm, intelligence, and most of all, her ability to talk to anyone and make them feel interesting. She knew everything about the people in her life, from her children's friends to the CEO's of international corporations.
Mr. Olshan was born in Evansville Indiana on July 15,1932, to Harry and Ethel Olshan. He was predeceased by his brother Larry Olshan in 1991. Mrs. Olshan was born in Indianapolis Indiana on February 26, 1936 to Ruth and Sidney Shane. She was predeceased by her sister, Carole Shane King in 2013, and survived by her brother Stephen Shane of Oakland, California.
Patsy and Ken leave behind three children; Margot Olshan of Brooklyn, New York, Matthew Olshan and John Olshan, both of Stamford, Connecticut. They had two daughters-in-law, six grandchildren, a grandson-in-law, plus their faithful dog Butch.
A memorial will be held when social gatherings are permitted.
In lieu of flowers, The Olshan family requests donations be made to Indiana University School of Medicine to support Alzheimer's Disease Research in Neurology. Please make memorial gifts payable to "IU Foundation" and mail to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072, and indicate "In memory of Kenneth and Patricia Olshan" on the gift.
Donations may be made online to: https://www.myiu.org/one-time-gift Where it says "Write in gift area," please type "Alzheimer's Disease Research in Neurology.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2020