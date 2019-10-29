|
Patricia N. Cooke
Patricia N.Cooke, a retired bookkeeper, passed away in late September at the age of 70. Born in Kittery, ME, Trish (as she was known to friends and colleagues) moved around frequently during her childhood years as the daughter of a Navy Submariner. It was during her first Mystic residence in middle school that she met her future husband. They reconnected in High School and attended the University of Connecticut together, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree in Early Childhood Education. Jay predeceased her in 2017 after almost 45 years of marriage.
Trish was a Ridgefield resident for almost 30 years before relocating in June 2019 to Westernport, MD to be closer to her surviving daughter, Amanda Oballe and her husband,Christopher and their daughter, Jordan. She is also survived by her sister, Laura Rieger and her husband, John.
Patricia loved to spend time with her animals and her granddaughter, Jordan. The family has opted for a private celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Oct. 31, 2019