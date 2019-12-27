|
|
Patricia M. Arnell
Patricia M. Arnell, 92, of Brookfield, formerly of Ridgefield, wife of the late Michael Arnell, was called home by God on Wednesday, December 25, 2019, quite fittingly as Christmas was Mrs. Arnell's favorite holiday.
She was born in Cleveland, Ohio, May 14, 1927, a daughter of the late Felix and Katherine (Matia) Maryanski. She attended schools in Ohio and was a retired office manager with Georgia-Pacific.
Mrs. Arnell resided at The Village at Brookfield Common. She was also a former resident in addition to Ridgefield, Las Vegas, NV and Sarasota, FL.
She is survived by a son, James H. Karns of Danbury.
Graveside funeral services and burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Cleveland, Ohio.
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home, 9-11 Granville Ave., Danbury is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jan. 2, 2020