Paul J. Haley

Paul J. Haley of Ridgefield passed away peacefully in his home at the age of 91, at 3:30 a.m. this March 15th surrounded by his loving family. Paul was the adoring husband of Veronica Haley.

Born in Brooklyn, New York on January 12, 1928, Paul was the youngest of three children of the late Paul Thomas and Mary Bertha Haley. In addition to his parents and siblings, he joins his children, Paul and Dennis Haley and daughter Mary Presnell, who predeceased him. He and Veronica have lived in Ridgefield since 1972 where they raised their ten children. Paul is survived by seven of his children: Theresa, Eileen, Cathy, Patricia, John, Veronica and Deirdre. With spouses and children these families reside in Connecticut, Georgia and Oklahoma.

Twenty four grandchildren range in ages from 8-36; great-grandchildren total twelve. After serving in the Navy, he met his lovely wife Veronica while boating on Greenwood Lake, New York. They married in 1956 and began their life together in Brooklyn. Paul became a Police Officer with the NYPD and retired with Detective status. He had moved the family to Ridgefield to start a whole new life in his "dream house" with land for the kids to run around on while enjoying the families' homegrown vegetables. Paul will be remembered for his devotion to his wife, his strong Catholic faith, his love of gardening and being the figure-it-out and fixit guy as well as being a man who was never far from a book. Paul and Veronica raised their family as members of St. Mary Parish.

Well into his retirement, he joined Founders Hall becoming a pool enthusiast and very proudly winning the first Seniors Tournament. The guiding light throughout his entire life was his unfailing devotion to his Catholic faith which he imparted to his children.

Friends will be received on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home, 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary Church; 55 Catoonah Street Ridgefield. Interment will take place in St. Mary Cemetery, Ridgefield. Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 19, 2019