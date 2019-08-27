The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Peter Scott Pierce

Peter Scott Pierce Obituary
Peter Scott Pierce
Peter Scott Pierce, 59, of Danielson, passed away peacefully on August 19, 2019. Peter was born in Baltimore, MD on October 26, 1959. He was the son of the late Edson and Irene (Ellis) Pierce who were longtime Ridgefield residents. Peter is survived by his siblings, Carol, Rodney, Byron and Noel.
Graveside services will take place on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 12 Noon at Ridgebury Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Aug. 29, 2019
