|
|
Randolph Pennington
Myers Jr
Randolph Pennington Myers Jr., of Ridgefield, CT, died on Sunday, Feb. 23 at Danbury Hospital. He was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 15, 1934. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Lilian Myers; his stepdaughter Lesley Lambton and her husband Kevin, and their children Matthew and Michael from Ridgefield; and his stepson Michael Myers and his wife Traci, and their children Mikaeli and Taylor from Conroe, TX. He is also survived by his sister Kay Moreland of Lockhart, TX; and his daughter, from his first marriage, Madeleine Myers-Stearns, her husband Mark, and their son Loudon Stearns.
Randy joined the Navy at 17. He served for 20 years aboard various vessels, including submarines and the air-craft carrier the USS Saratoga. After his retirement from the Navy he specialized in automatic pipeline welding, a job which took him around the world where he had many incredible adventures which, when pushed, he would recount in his quiet and unassuming way. During his travels he also met his wife Lilian in the North of England.
Randy enjoyed spending time around the dinner table with family and friends, and reading and listening to music, especially to his favorite Willie Nelson. He lived in the moment and was never rattled, whether he was living submersed in a submarine for months or living in a giant pipe because his passport had been taken away from him when working in the USSR. Even as he battled Multiple Myeloma, he stayed calm and positive to the end—always the gentleman.
Randolph's family would like to thank all of the incredible, caring and compassionate staff of the Praxair Cancer Center at Danbury Hospital, who enabled him to have such a great quality of life for the last 7 years and who were especially caring during his last days. A family celebration of Randy's life will take place at a future date.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 19, 2020