Richard Ernest Freivogel
Richard Ernest Freivogel, 93 passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Laurel Ridge Health Care in Ridgefield, CT. Richard was born on October 12, 1926, in Danbury, CT to Mary Alice Kirk Freivogel and Ernest Freivogel.
Dick graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1944 and enlisted in the US Navy at 17. While in boot camp Clara Booth Luce secured an alternate appointment for Dick to Annapolis. He, however, was stationed on the USS Osborne from October 1944 to July 1946 as a ship fitter. He held a few jobs in the local area; The Wire Mill in Georgetown and Underwood Corp. in Bridgeport before his 33-year career as a Mail Carrier with The United States Postal Service in Ridgefield from May 1949 until his retirement in May 1982.
Upon retirement, his wife Dottie, found him a part-time job for the Town of Ridgefield at the transfer station where he weighed vehicles in and out until she retired. He truly enjoyed sharing stories and coffee with friends, both old and new, in his little shed that had all the comforts of home. Dick retired to Sarasota, FL and resided there from 1985 to 2006, moving back to Ridgefield with his wife Dottie who predeceased him by 33 days. Dick was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed turkey shoots held in both Redding and Georgetown, CT. A Brother in good standing of Jerusalem Lodge No. 49, A.F. & A.M. since 1952 until his death. He was an original member of The Ramapoo Rifle & Revolver Club holding all offices except for Sargent of Arms. In early 1952 and 1953, he was an instructor for young teens which was held under the front porch of the Community Center – now known as the Lounsbury House.
Dick is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Sally and Joe Legan and grandchildren Andrew and Michelle. Graveside funeral services and burial will take place in the spring at Fairlawn Cemetery, Ridgefield. There will be no calling hours. Contributions in Dick's memory can be made to Meals on Wheels, 25 Gilbert Street, Ridgefield, CT 06877.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 16, 2020