Richard J. PolenzRichard J. Polenz, 66, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, October 26.Richard was born in Queens, NY on December 22, 1953; a son of the late Ralph and Rachel (Place) Polenz.A longtime Ridgefield resident, Richard was a past employee of Young's of Ridgefield. In recent years, he was a tree care groundsman for Gentile Tree Care of New Milford. He was a caregiver for his mother till she passed at 93. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed caring for his own property; blowing leaves and mowing the lawn. He loved his new pick-up truck and reminiscing of his 70s era Chevy Nova. He enjoyed caring for his roosters and chickens, spending time with his family and having coffee with friends.Richard is survived by his brother, Robert Polenz, his nieces and nephews, Michelle Gentile and her husband, Sam; Patrick (Michele), Rebecca (Garrett), Matthew (Kate), Ronnie (Iris), Joshua, Kirsten and Andre. Additionally, Richard is survived by his 3 grandnieces; Isabella, Victoria and Vanessa, who was also Richard's god daughter.In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Polenz and his sister, Louise Cusack.A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 Noon at Fairlawn Cemetery; North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Social distancing and facial coverings are required for those in attendance. There will be no calling hours.Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.