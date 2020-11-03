1/
Richard J. Polenz
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Richard J. Polenz
Richard J. Polenz, 66, of Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, October 26.
Richard was born in Queens, NY on December 22, 1953; a son of the late Ralph and Rachel (Place) Polenz.
A longtime Ridgefield resident, Richard was a past employee of Young's of Ridgefield. In recent years, he was a tree care groundsman for Gentile Tree Care of New Milford. He was a caregiver for his mother till she passed at 93. In his spare time, Richard enjoyed caring for his own property; blowing leaves and mowing the lawn. He loved his new pick-up truck and reminiscing of his 70s era Chevy Nova. He enjoyed caring for his roosters and chickens, spending time with his family and having coffee with friends.
Richard is survived by his brother, Robert Polenz, his nieces and nephews, Michelle Gentile and her husband, Sam; Patrick (Michele), Rebecca (Garrett), Matthew (Kate), Ronnie (Iris), Joshua, Kirsten and Andre. Additionally, Richard is survived by his 3 grandnieces; Isabella, Victoria and Vanessa, who was also Richard's god daughter.
In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Polenz and his sister, Louise Cusack.
A graveside funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 7 at 12:00 Noon at Fairlawn Cemetery; North Salem Road, Ridgefield. Social distancing and facial coverings are required for those in attendance. There will be no calling hours.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Fairlawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved