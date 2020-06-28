Richard Nesline

Richard A. Nesline
Richard Alfred Nesline, of Naples, Florida, died peacefully, surrounded by the love of his family on June 24, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. "Rit", as he was best known, was 83 years old. Preceded in death by his wife, Ellen, parents Martin and Olive, brothers Lawrence Nesline and Robert Nesline. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Geri Nesline of Naples, FL; brother Gerald Nesline (Pat) of Walnut, CA, sister, Marlyn Luther (Tom) of Laporte, IN; children and spouses, Karen (Nesline) Macknight (Kevin) of Newtown, CT, David Nesline (Deirdre) of Hillsboro Beach, FL, Jane Nesline of Newtown, CT, Darin Nesline (Wendy) of Morrison, CO; stepsons Harold Bochino (Laura) of Newtown, CT, John Bochino, and Marc Bochino (Sara) of Timnath, CO; as well as 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
Born to Martin Nesline and Olive Hackett Nesline in Norwalk, Connecticut, Rit grew up in a loving family with his four siblings, uncles, cousins and grandparents. At age 15, he started his career as journeyman carpenter, attending a four-year apprenticeship while continuing his education at Norwalk High School until his graduation in 1954. At the age of 17, he joined the US Naval Reserves Sea Bees construction brigade and was honorably discharged after eight years of service. He continued a lifelong career as a master carpenter, using his skills throughout the years as a respected home builder, custom cabinet maker and crafts-artisan. Rit used his charisma and creativity to 'build' a successful bagel business, Bagel City of Naples, FL. His compassion and guidance were well known among employees, customers, family and friends. In retirement he continued to find joy in the kitchen making bagels, woodworking in his shop, traveling the world, and of course, fishing!
Rit embodied kindness, strength, humility and compassion to all he encountered. His stories, knowledge and character continue with his sons and daughters and his spirit will continue to guide us all. He will forever be remembered as an unconditionally loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to all.
A Catholic memorial service will be forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Avow Hospice of Naples, avowcares.org, (888)484-AVOW(2869)
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Jun. 28, 2020.