RITA LOUISE BOESCH
Rita Louise Boesch, 88, a former resident of Ridgefield, died Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Durgin Pines, near her home in Kittery, Maine following a period of failing health.
Born in New York, New York on May 30, 1931, she was the daughter of Richard and Augusta Walsh.
She is survived by her daughter, Melissa of Kittery; son Christopher and his wife Shelly of Eliot; daughter Amy of Kittery; her sister Eileen of New Jersey; her daughter-in-law Diane of New Hampshire and her grandchildren, Nathaniel, Shawna, Seth, Karissa, Jacob, Connor, Nicholas and Brett.
Rita's loved ones welcome you to join them at a Celebration of Remembrance which is being held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, between the hours of 12:00 and 3:00 at the Shepard's Cove Clubhouse – 100 Shepard's Cove Road, Kittery, Maine 03904.
She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Harry and her son Timothy.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 12, 2020