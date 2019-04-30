Rita (Winnis) Comas

Rita (Winnis) Comas, the loving wife of the late Edwin Comas, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday April 27, 2019 at the age of 94.

Mrs. Comas was born on January 5, 1925 in New York City; one of six children of the late Stanley Winnis and Mary (Coughlin) Winnis. In her early career, she worked for the Archdiocese of New York in Manhattan and went on to become an Administrative Assistant to the President of UST where she met her husband Edwin. They were married in August of 1971.

Mrs. Comas was predeceased by her husband, Edwin, her step-daughter, Chris and her siblings, Marie, Bill, Frank and Ed. She is survived by her brother Stan, her nephews, Bill and his wife Nancy, Paul and his wife Debbie; her Goddaughter, Rita and her step-children, Judy and Rick. As well as her grand niece, Noelle, grand nephews, Billy and Liam and grand children, Danielle and Michael.

A longtime Ridgefield resident, Mrs. Comas was a faithful member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church. She enjoyed the arts, entertaining and travel. She was an accomplished interior decorator and contributed much to her community and the Catholic Church. Her love of entertaining was shared by her husband, Edwin, and their home was a favorite place for memorable family gatherings, holidays and celebrations with friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at 1:15 p.m. at St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church; 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Ridgefield. Friends will be received on Monday, May 6, 2019 from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church 55 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield, CT www.stmarysridgefield.org Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary