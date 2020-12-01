Robert Hoyt Jones
Robert Hoyt Jones, age 94, of Ridgefield, and longtime resident of Easton, left this world on Friday, November 20th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann (Cane) Jones.
Robert was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 3, 1926; the only adopted son of the late Reverend Robert Henry Jones and Alice (McRae). He grew up in Anniston, a veteran of World War II. Robert served honorably in the Naval Air Force achieving the rank of Aviation Radioman on a Grumman Avenger on the USS Shangri-La. He later graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Broadcasting. After leaving college, Robert joined the US State Department and served as a Diplomatic Courier, giving him the opportunity to travel internationally, which became one of his great enjoyments in life.
Following Robert's time at the US State Department he began a career of 35 years with the General Electric Company where he rose through the ranks to become responsible for worldwide marketing communications of the Power System division.
For many years, sharing his interest for music, Robert also served on the Board of Directors of the Westport School of Music, a non-profit organization educating young children and adults. After retiring Robert was able to enjoy his interests and family more by attending concerts, museums, theatre, fine restaurants, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He also continued his love of international travel and was an avid reader. Robert attended Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Westport. He was a special person, kind and generous, and much loved by his wife, family, grandchildren and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Jones and their 2 sons; Stephen Jones and his wife, Mary and Craig Fazzini-Jones and his wife, Amanda. In addition, Robert is survived by 5 grandchildren; Christopher and Abigail Jones and Carlotta, Lucia and Nico Fazzini-Jones. Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Westport at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.