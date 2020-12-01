1/1
Robert H. Jones
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Hoyt Jones
Robert Hoyt Jones, age 94, of Ridgefield, and longtime resident of Easton, left this world on Friday, November 20th, 2020. He was the loving husband of Patricia Ann (Cane) Jones.
Robert was born in Anniston, Alabama on August 3, 1926; the only adopted son of the late Reverend Robert Henry Jones and Alice (McRae). He grew up in Anniston, a veteran of World War II. Robert served honorably in the Naval Air Force achieving the rank of Aviation Radioman on a Grumman Avenger on the USS Shangri-La. He later graduated from the University of Alabama with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Broadcasting. After leaving college, Robert joined the US State Department and served as a Diplomatic Courier, giving him the opportunity to travel internationally, which became one of his great enjoyments in life.
Following Robert's time at the US State Department he began a career of 35 years with the General Electric Company where he rose through the ranks to become responsible for worldwide marketing communications of the Power System division.
For many years, sharing his interest for music, Robert also served on the Board of Directors of the Westport School of Music, a non-profit organization educating young children and adults. After retiring Robert was able to enjoy his interests and family more by attending concerts, museums, theatre, fine restaurants, and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He also continued his love of international travel and was an avid reader. Robert attended Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church of Westport. He was a special person, kind and generous, and much loved by his wife, family, grandchildren and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Jones and their 2 sons; Stephen Jones and his wife, Mary and Craig Fazzini-Jones and his wife, Amanda. In addition, Robert is survived by 5 grandchildren; Christopher and Abigail Jones and Carlotta, Lucia and Nico Fazzini-Jones. Funeral services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, Westport at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved