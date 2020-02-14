|
|
Major Robert Lawrence Kremer
Major Robert Lawrence Kremer moved into spirit after a long illness at his residence in Maplewood Assisted Living in Newtown, CT on November 23, 2019. Bob was a proud Military Veteran in the United States Air Force for 22 years. He enlisted as an Airman Basic in April 1975 and rose to an Officer's rank of Major before he retired in October 1996. Bob loved his country and was proud that he served his country. He earned a Commendation Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, AF Training Ribbon, a National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award and a Good Conduct Medal. Major Kremer was a brave and loyal airman.
Major Kremer was born in St. Louis, MO on October 17, 1954 to Thomas and Helen Kremer. The family later moved to Jericho, Long Island and then to Ridgefield, CT. Bob graduated from Ridgefield High School in 1972 and then attended Western State College but was quick to follow his dream of joining the US Air Force. He soon found himself off to Lackland AFB in Texas for training. After completing basic training, he was assigned to Lowery AFB in CO, and then to Williams AFB in Arizona. While at Williams AFB, Bob started taking college classes at night, always working toward his goal to become a commissioned officer. With a couple more base transfers and more college classes, Major Kremer completed his Bachelor of Science Degree from Louisiana Tech and was commissioned First Lieutenant in the US Air Force in 1982. Later, he completed his master's degree from George Washington University and Squadron Officer's School in 1987.
After retiring from the Air Force with Honors, Bob was employed at Northrup Grumman for 10 years, and then moved on to work for IBM and Dell, working in the capacities as Vice President and Managing Partner of Information Technology.
Bob was a patient and loving father to his three children, Robert Kremer II of North Richland Hills, TX, Carly Kremer of Lake Ridge, VA, and Patrick Joseph Kremer, who passed away September 26, 2003.
Bob is predeceased by his parents Thomas Francis Kremer and Helen Margaret Kremer of Ridgefield, CT and his son, Patrick Joseph Kremer. Bob is survived by his previous wife Sharon Morganti Houck and previous wife, Lisa Cantoni, mother of Carly Kremer, his daughter Carly Kremer, his son Robert Kremer II, his grandson Robert Kremer III, his sisters Margaret Belanger, Christine Walton, Joan Rohrscheib, Nancy Herrera, and Marie Shields and his brothers, Thomas F. Kremer Jr., and Mark Kremer, along with many nieces and nephews.
Bob was larger than life. He was an avid body builder and antique car enthusiast. Anyone who knew Bob will remember his wonderful sense of humor and incredible generosity. He will be so missed by so many.
Donations in Bob's memory can be sent in lieu of flowers to The .
A full military service with honors will be held at the Arlington National Cemetery where his ashes will be placed with his son, Patrick, for a service to be finalized in the near future. After the service, a celebration of life will be held. An announcement will be made when the exact date has been confirmed.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Feb. 20, 2020