Robert S. Drescher
Robert S. Drescher, 66, of Manhattan and Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of Janine Ranieri Drescher. Robert was born on September 9, 1953 in Newark, NJ; a son of Frances (Steinberg) and Isaac Meyer Drescher.
Robert is survived by his wife, Janine; his mother, Frances (Steinberg) Drescher and his brother, Howard L. Drescher.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 12, 2020