The Ridgefield Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kane Funeral Home Inc
25 Catoonah St
Ridgefield, CT 06877
(203) 438-6597
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Drescher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert S. Drescher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert S. Drescher Obituary
Robert S. Drescher
Robert S. Drescher, 66, of Manhattan and Ridgefield, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. He was the loving husband of Janine Ranieri Drescher. Robert was born on September 9, 1953 in Newark, NJ; a son of Frances (Steinberg) and Isaac Meyer Drescher.
Robert is survived by his wife, Janine; his mother, Frances (Steinberg) Drescher and his brother, Howard L. Drescher.
Funeral Services will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:30 AM at Kane Funeral Home; 25 Catoonah Street, Ridgefield. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery; 110 North Street, Ridgefield.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -