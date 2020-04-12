|
Robert Therrien
Robert Joseph Therrien, 96, of Georgetown, CT passed away Palm Sunday, April 5 in his apartment at Ridgefield Crossings in Ridgefield, CT, of natural causes.
Robert was born on January 29, 1924 in Sanford, ME to Angelina and Marjoric Therrien. Not long after the family moved to Georgetown, CT, where Robert remained for most of his life.
A member of the Greatest Generation, Robert served in the army during WWII from 1943. In 1945, he was honorably discharged due to war injuries.
For 12 years, Robert worked for the local Gilbert and Bennett wire mill, along with his father and brother. Following his work at the mill, he enjoyed a successful 50-year-long journey in construction in and around the southwestern region of Connecticut; his presence in Connecticut only interrupted by a four year stay in Tucson, AZ.
In 1949, Robert met Mae Dean, and on June 28, 1951 they married. Robert and Mae were married for 53 years until her passing in 2005. He was happiest when he was dancing with his wife; building or creating something; lounging around by the pool he built himself and making his friends and family laugh by telling jokes for hours on end. When it came to his carpentry and maintenance skills, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. In his later years, he took great pride in making meticulously hand-carved rocking horses and freely giving them away.
In his retirement years he enjoyed going to daily mass, spending quality time with his friends at the local diner, and socializing at all the local senior centers.
Along with being a devout member, it gave him great joy to support Georgetown's Sacred Heart Church by maintaining the building, creating hand-crafted wood embellishments for the altar and sanctuary, and helping with daily services. He was well loved and admired by so many people in the community.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mae, his mother Angelina, father Marjoric, and siblings Irene, Aurore, Paul, and Ray.
He is survived by his sons: Robert Jr and his wife Kat, Paul and his wife Analisa, and Neal; his daughter: Maureen and her husband, Gerry; and his brother: Roger and his wife Marie; along with a whole host of nieces, nephews, and cousins throughout the US and in Canada.
A small cemetery service with honor guard was held at St. Mary Cemetery. Later in the year, the family plans a large gathering for a "Celebration of Life" memorial service.
Published in The Ridgefield Press on Apr. 16, 2020