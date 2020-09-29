1/1
Ronald R. Rigby Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ronald R. Rigby Jr.
Ronald R. Rigby Jr., 90, of Ridgefield, known by all as "Bud," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Norma Rigby.
Bud was born on February 15, 1930 in Jeannette, PA, son of the late Ronald and Helen (Martz) Rigby. He graduated from Catawba College with a degree in Physics. He served in the US Army Chemical Corp., and later worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass while residing in Dorseyville, PA. In 1968, Bud joined Perkin Elmer as an Optical Engineer, and moved his family to Ridgefield. During his 22 years with PE, Bud worked a number of (then) classified satellite programs and later was head of the Optical Fabrication for the primary mirror for the Hubble Space Telescope before retiring in 1990.
Bud was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. His passions were golf, dogs, "tinkering" and his family. Bud cherished his many friends, including his neighbors, members of the Ridgefield Men's Club, the Seniors Golf Club and the American Legion.
Bud is survived by his two children; Cindy Rigby and Randy Rigby and his wife, Diane as well as two grandchildren; Casey Rigby and Chelsea Kearney and her husband, Greg.
A Funeral Service for immediate family will take place on Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, Ridgefield. If you would like to join via Zoom, the information and link (when available) will be posted on the funeral home obituary page at www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield or the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Ridgefield Press & Danbury News Times on Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc
9 Granville Ave
Danbury, CT 06810
(203) 748-6262
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jowdy-Kane Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved