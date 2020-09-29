Ronald R. Rigby Jr.
Ronald R. Rigby Jr., 90, of Ridgefield, known by all as "Bud," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Norma Rigby.
Bud was born on February 15, 1930 in Jeannette, PA, son of the late Ronald and Helen (Martz) Rigby. He graduated from Catawba College with a degree in Physics. He served in the US Army Chemical Corp., and later worked at Pittsburgh Plate Glass while residing in Dorseyville, PA. In 1968, Bud joined Perkin Elmer as an Optical Engineer, and moved his family to Ridgefield. During his 22 years with PE, Bud worked a number of (then) classified satellite programs and later was head of the Optical Fabrication for the primary mirror for the Hubble Space Telescope before retiring in 1990.
Bud was a member of the First Congregational Church of Ridgefield. His passions were golf, dogs, "tinkering" and his family. Bud cherished his many friends, including his neighbors, members of the Ridgefield Men's Club, the Seniors Golf Club and the American Legion.
Bud is survived by his two children; Cindy Rigby and Randy Rigby and his wife, Diane as well as two grandchildren; Casey Rigby and Chelsea Kearney and her husband, Greg.
A Funeral Service for immediate family will take place on Saturday, October 31 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, Ridgefield. If you would like to join via Zoom, the information and link (when available) will be posted on the funeral home obituary page at www.jowdykanefuneralhome.com
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The First Congregational Church of Ridgefield or the Ridgefield Visiting Nurses Association and Hospice.
Kane Funeral Home, Ridgefield is in care of funeral arrangements.